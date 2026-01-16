JUST IN: Court Bars Rivers Chief Judge from Acting on Assembly’s Impeachment Directive

Share this:

A Rivers State High Court has issued an order preventing the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, from receiving or acting on any correspondence from the Rivers State House of Assembly regarding the proposed impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu.

The injunction, delivered by Justice F. A. Fiberesima at the High Court of Oyibo Local Government Area in Port Harcourt, follows two separate suits filed by the governor and his deputy, seeking to halt the impeachment process.

The court’s interim orders specifically bar the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Martin Amaewhule, the Clerk of the House, Justice Amadi, and 32 other defendants from taking steps toward constituting a panel to investigate alleged misconduct against the governor and his deputy for a period of seven days.

Justice Fiberesima granted the claimants permission to serve the orders and related court documents on the defendants, including posting them at the gate of the Assembly and delivering them to the Chief Judge through judiciary staff at the High Court premises.

The matter has been adjourned to January 23, 2026, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

The court’s ruling comes amid escalating tension between the Rivers State House of Assembly and the governor’s office over the impeachment bid, which has attracted national attention.

