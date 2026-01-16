News

Momodu Says Atiku Will Not Use Money to Influence ADC Primary

By Precious Nwabuisi
Bashorun Dele Momodu, a senior chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has dismissed concerns that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar might use financial resources to sway the party’s upcoming presidential primary.

Momodu, who is also publisher of Ovation Magazine, made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief programme on Thursday.

He said that campaign funding is intended for legitimate logistics and election management, not bribery.

“It’s not just about money. When we talk about money, there are logistics. We’re not talking about bribing,” Momodu explained.

Citing the 2024 United States presidential election, Momodu noted that raising substantial campaign funds does not automatically translate to victory. “Even in America, Kamala Harris outperformed Donald Trump in terms of raising funds. She had over a billion dollars to spend. She still didn’t win,” he said.

He outlined practical uses of campaign funds, emphasizing election security and oversight rather than attempts to influence delegates. “On election day, you need to make sure every polling booth is managed, that votes aren’t tampered with or stolen. That’s what we mean by money,” he said.

Addressing questions about Atiku’s financial capacity, Momodu said the former vice president does not control state resources, unlike some other political figures. “Atiku is a businessman. He has been a businessman since leaving power in 2007. He does not control any state in Nigeria,” he said, contrasting him with politicians such as Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike, who hold influence in Lagos and Rivers States respectively.

Momodu’s remarks come as the ADC prepares for a presidential primary expected to feature top party chieftains, including Atiku, who joined the party in November 2025, and other high-profile politicians.

