VeryDarkMan Splashes ₦278 Million on Brand New Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
Popular social media activist and influencer, VeryDarkMan (VDM), has added a major luxury vehicle to his garage after acquiring a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR, reportedly valued at a staggering ₦278 million.

According to sources close to the purchase, the high-end SUV was paid for in full, a move that has sparked widespread reactions across social media. The acquisition further cements VDM’s growing status and financial success in Nigeria’s influencer and digital media space.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR is known for its blend of luxury, power, and durability. Designed for both rugged terrain and elite comfort, the SUV comes equipped with advanced safety features, a powerful twin-turbo V6 engine, premium interior finishing, and state-of-the-art technology. It remains one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs among high-profile individuals in Nigeria.

VDM’s purchase has quickly become a trending topic online, with supporters praising his rise and consistency, while critics debate the source and symbolism of influencer wealth in today’s digital age. Regardless of opinions, the acquisition has once again placed VeryDarkMan at the center of national conversation.

From activism and online commentary to commanding massive engagement across platforms, VDM has continued to turn influence into impact and income. This latest purchase signals not just luxury, but a statement of arrival in a space where visibility often translates into value.

As reactions continue to pour in, one thing is clear: VeryDarkMan is playing in the big league, and his ₦278 million Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR is proof that he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

