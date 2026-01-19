We’ll prosecute killers of housewife, 6 children — Kano govt

Share this:

Kano State Government has taken over the prosecution of the case involving the killing of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, 35, and her six children at Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters.

Attorney General Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude announced this decision was made by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to ensure justice for the victims.

The incident happened last week when assailants broke into the residence, killing the woman and her children.

Three suspects, including a nephew of the deceased, Umar Auwalu, have been arrested.

“This heinous and inhuman act is a grave affront to humanity and the rule of law. On the directive of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, my office will take over the prosecution of this case to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done,” he said.

Some of the children were said to have returned from school shortly before the incident, while one of the victims was reportedly not her biological child.

The matter was initially reported at the Dorayi Divisional Police Office and later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for detailed investigation, which led to the arrest of suspects.

The Attorney General commended the Kano State Police Command for what he described as a swift and professional response that resulted in the arrests.

He assured residents that the state government would ensure transparency, accountability and strict adherence to due process throughout the prosecution, adding that the Ministry of Justice would diligently pursue the case.

Maude also appealed to the public to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding, while continuing to support security agencies with credible information that could aid ongoing investigations.

He said the government would keep the public informed as the case progresses, stressing that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

