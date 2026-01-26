Health

Why Drinking Enough Water Daily Is More Important Than Many People Realise

Blessing Ihuoma
Blessing Ihuoma
Water is often taken for granted, yet it remains one of the most essential elements for human survival and overall wellbeing. Health experts continue to warn that inadequate water intake is a silent but widespread problem, particularly in Nigeria, where many people go through their daily routines without drinking enough fluids to support their bodies.

Despite its importance, water consumption is frequently overlooked in favour of soft drinks, energy drinks, or simply ignored altogether. For many Nigerians, busy schedules, long hours in traffic, and limited access to clean drinking water contribute to chronic dehydration, often without them realising it.

Medical professionals explain that the body begins to show warning signs when it lacks sufficient water. Common symptoms include persistent headaches, constant tiredness, dry mouth and lips, dizziness, dark-coloured urine, and difficulty concentrating. These signs are often misinterpreted as stress, fatigue, or common illnesses such as malaria, leading people to treat the wrong problem while dehydration persists.

Water plays a critical role in nearly every function of the body. It supports digestion by helping the body break down food and absorb nutrients efficiently. It also helps regulate body temperature, especially in hot climates, by allowing the body to cool itself through sweating. In addition, water assists the kidneys in flushing out toxins and waste through urine, reducing the risk of kidney stones and urinary tract infections.

Adequate hydration is also closely linked to skin health and blood circulation. When the body is properly hydrated, blood flows more efficiently, delivering oxygen and nutrients to organs and tissues. This can improve energy levels, reduce feelings of sluggishness, and support overall physical performance. Health experts also note that drinking enough water can help prevent constipation and support a healthier metabolism.

In a country like Nigeria, where high temperatures are common for much of the year, the need for water increases significantly. Excessive sweating due to heat means the body loses fluids more quickly, making dehydration a greater risk. For this reason, health authorities stress that regular water intake is not optional but essential for maintaining good health.
Simple daily habits can make a significant difference. Starting the day with a glass of water immediately after waking up helps rehydrate the body after hours of sleep. Carrying a water bottle when leaving the house encourages regular sipping throughout the day, rather than waiting until intense thirst sets in. Experts caution that feeling very thirsty is often a sign that the body is already dehydrated.

As conversations around healthy living continue to grow, water remains one of the simplest and most affordable tools for disease prevention and improved quality of life. Ensuring adequate daily water intake is a small habit that can have a powerful impact on long-term health.

