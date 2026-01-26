‘Enough is Enough’ — Venezuelan Interim Leader Fumes Over Persistent US Interference

Share this:

Venezuela’s interim President, Delcy Rodríguez, has criticised what she described as persistent interference by the United States in the country’s internal political affairs, saying Venezuela should be allowed to resolve its challenges without external pressure.

Rodríguez made the remarks on Sunday while addressing oil workers in Anzoátegui State, where she expressed frustration over what she called “orders from Washington” directed at Venezuelan politicians.

She said Venezuela’s political differences and internal conflicts should be handled domestically, stressing that foreign involvement only complicates the situation.

According to her, the Venezuelan government remains committed to engaging the United States through dialogue, but on equal terms and without coercion. She said long-standing disputes with Washington should be addressed directly through diplomatic channels.

Her comments come amid heightened tensions following recent actions by the United States, including the arrest of former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who are facing charges in a U.S. court. Maduro has consistently denied the allegations against him.

Rodríguez, who assumed the role of interim president after Maduro’s arrest, also referenced the recent U.S. military operation in Caracas, which drew mixed reactions from the international community.

The U.S. government has since announced plans involving Venezuela’s oil sector, including proposals that would place proceeds from oil sales under U.S. oversight, a move that has sparked debate within and outside the country.

Rodríguez reiterated that Venezuela’s sovereignty must be respected, adding that decisions about the nation’s political and economic future should be made by Venezuelans alone.

The situation continues to attract global attention as diplomatic tensions between Caracas and Washington remain unresolved

