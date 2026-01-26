World

‘Enough is Enough’ — Venezuelan Interim Leader Fumes Over Persistent US Interference

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
(FILES) Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez speaks during the presentation of the 2026 fiscal year budget at the National Congress in Caracas on December 4, 2025. On January 3, 2026, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to become the country's interim leader after the United States seized President Nicolas Maduro and whisked him out of the country. (Photo by Pedro MATTEY / AFP)
Share this:

Venezuela’s interim President, Delcy Rodríguez, has criticised what she described as persistent interference by the United States in the country’s internal political affairs, saying Venezuela should be allowed to resolve its challenges without external pressure.

Rodríguez made the remarks on Sunday while addressing oil workers in Anzoátegui State, where she expressed frustration over what she called “orders from Washington” directed at Venezuelan politicians.

She said Venezuela’s political differences and internal conflicts should be handled domestically, stressing that foreign involvement only complicates the situation.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  KWARA Govt. Announces 3million technical Talents

According to her, the Venezuelan government remains committed to engaging the United States through dialogue, but on equal terms and without coercion. She said long-standing disputes with Washington should be addressed directly through diplomatic channels.

Her comments come amid heightened tensions following recent actions by the United States, including the arrest of former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who are facing charges in a U.S. court. Maduro has consistently denied the allegations against him.

READ ALSO:  Simon Ekpa’s Chief of Staff issues threats against Nigeria 

Rodríguez, who assumed the role of interim president after Maduro’s arrest, also referenced the recent U.S. military operation in Caracas, which drew mixed reactions from the international community.

The U.S. government has since announced plans involving Venezuela’s oil sector, including proposals that would place proceeds from oil sales under U.S. oversight, a move that has sparked debate within and outside the country.

Rodríguez reiterated that Venezuela’s sovereignty must be respected, adding that decisions about the nation’s political and economic future should be made by Venezuelans alone.

READ ALSO:  Trump Sends Fiery Warning to Russia

The situation continues to attract global attention as diplomatic tensions between Caracas and Washington remain unresolved

Post Views: 114
Share this:
Previous article
2027 VP Slot: Storm as Shettima’s Fate Divides APC
Next article
Why Drinking Enough Water Daily Is More Important Than Many People Realise
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks