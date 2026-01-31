Why Victor Osimhen still haunts Italian football defenders

Share this:

(DDM) – Victor Osimhen’s impact on Italian football continues to resonate long after his controversial exit from Napoli, with even legendary defenders admitting they struggled to contain him.

That reputation was reinforced this week when former Juventus and Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini openly acknowledged that he could no longer cope with the Nigerian striker at the peak of his powers.

Chiellini’s remarks offer rare insight into how Osimhen is viewed by defenders who defined an era of Italian football built on tactical discipline and defensive excellence.

Osimhen’s Napoli legacy

Osimhen spent four seasons at Napoli, where he established himself as one of the most dominant strikers in Europe.

Across 133 appearances for the club, he scored 76 goals and provided 18 assists.

His most defining campaign came during Napoli’s title-winning season three years ago, when he finished as the league’s top scorer and helped deliver the club’s first Serie A title in over three decades.

That season elevated Osimhen from a promising forward to a global star and a benchmark for modern center-forwards.

A difficult exit, lasting impact

Despite his success, Osimhen’s departure from Napoli was marked by tension.

His relationship with the club and sections of the fan base reportedly deteriorated, turning his exit into one of the most controversial in the club’s recent history.

Yet even amid that fallout, his influence on opponents remained undeniable.

Italian defenders who faced him during his Napoli years have continued to reference the unique problems he posed.

What Chiellini said, and why it matters

When asked whether he would have liked to face Osimhen during his career, Chiellini responded with honesty and humility.

“Right now, I couldn’t cope,” he said, smiling.

He added that he would have loved to mark Osimhen for 45 minutes but noted that the only time they faced each other came late in his career, when his physical abilities had declined.

Chiellini explained that Osimhen’s game combines strength, explosive movement, and an instinctive hunger for goals — qualities that make him particularly dangerous.

For a defender renowned for his intelligence, positioning, and resilience, the admission underscores Osimhen’s physical and mental intensity.

Why defenders struggled against him

Osimhen’s style breaks from the traditional profile Italian defenses were built to stop.

He attacks space relentlessly, presses defenders, and blends power with pace in a way that disrupts structured defensive systems.

His constant movement forces defenders into uncomfortable decisions, often stretching defensive lines and creating openings for teammates.

The bigger picture

Chiellini’s comments highlight Osimhen’s lasting legacy in Serie A.

They also reflect a broader shift in modern football, where elite forwards combine athleticism, tactical awareness, and psychological edge.

Even after leaving Napoli, Osimhen remains a reference point in Italian football, a striker whose presence forced even the most experienced defenders to rethink their limits.

In the words of one of Italy’s greatest defenders, Osimhen wasn’t just hard to stop.

At his peak, he was overwhelming.

