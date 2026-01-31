Why Akwa United’s promotion push is drawing government attention

Share this:

(DDM) – Akwa United’s bid to return to Nigeria’s top football division has moved beyond the pitch, drawing direct involvement from the Akwa Ibom State Government as the season enters a decisive phase.

The club, popularly known as the Promise Keepers, currently competes in the Nigeria National League (NNL), the country’s second-tier division, after suffering relegation from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) last season.

That relegation marked a sharp fall for a team that had, in recent years, established itself as one of Nigeria’s more competitive sides.

Now, with the second stanza of the NNL set to begin, state officials are stepping in to reinforce expectations and maintain momentum.

What the government is saying

During a visit to Akwa United’s training session in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Sports, Elder Paul Bassey, delivered a clear message to players and officials.

He urged the team to remain focused, disciplined, and professional as the league intensifies.

Bassey warned that early success in the first half of the season does not guarantee promotion.

He stressed that the second half of the NNL often proves more demanding, as promotion contenders face heightened pressure and tougher opposition.

According to him, complacency at this stage could derail the club’s ambitions.

Where Akwa United stands now

Akwa United currently tops Conference B of the Nigeria National League.

The club has collected 19 points from nine matches, placing it in a strong position ahead of the league’s resumption.

That standing has fueled optimism among supporters and state officials alike.

However, analysts note that the NNL remains one of Nigeria’s most competitive domestic leagues, with narrow margins separating success from disappointment.

What comes next

Akwa United will open the second stanza of the season against Rovers FC on February 14, 2026.

The fixture is widely viewed as an early test of the team’s readiness for the decisive phase of the campaign.

Coaching staff have reportedly intensified preparations, focusing on tactical discipline, physical fitness, and mental resilience.

Why this matters

For Akwa Ibom State, Akwa United’s return to the NPFL carries symbolic and economic significance.

Top-flight football boosts state visibility, fan engagement, and commercial opportunities.

For the players, promotion represents a chance to restore pride after last season’s setback.

Government involvement underscores how closely football success is tied to regional identity and public expectation in Nigeria.

As the second half of the NNL season begins, Akwa United’s promotion push is no longer just a sporting objective.

It has become a test of consistency, pressure management, and the club’s ability to respond when expectations are highest.

