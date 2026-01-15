3 brothers killed during Lagos fire buried in Anambra

Share this:

The remains of three siblings, Steve Onyeka Omatu (40), Casmir Nnabuike Omatu (39), and Collins Kenechukwu Omatu (37), were laid to rest in Uzoakwa community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, amidst tears and grief.

The siblings died in a tragic fire incident at the Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street, Lagos Island, on December 24, 2025.

The fire, which started on the fourth floor, spread rapidly, trapping the brothers and others inside.

Rescue efforts were hindered by the intensity of the inferno, and only ashes were recovered for burial.

A service of songs and Requiem Mass was held at Jesus the Saviour Catholic Church, Ejigbo, Lagos, on January 7, before the burial on January 14.

Dignitaries, including Peter Obi, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress and former Labour Party presidential candidate, attended the burial ceremony.

Obi condoled with the family, praying for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the family to find strength in their loss.

The tragedy has reignited concerns over fire safety and emergency response in Nigeria.

The Lagos State Government has promised to investigate the cause of the fire and take measures to prevent similar incidents.

Post Views: 143