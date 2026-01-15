European Nations Deploy Troops to Greenland Amid Trump Aggressive Threat

Share this:

Several European countries have begun deploying small contingents of military personnel to Greenland for joint exercises with Denmark, amid growing concern over repeated statements by US President Donald Trump suggesting the possible annexation of the Arctic island.

The move, confirmed by multiple NATO members, comes as tensions rise within the transatlantic alliance following Trump’s public remarks indicating that the United States could seek control of Greenland, by force if necessary.

European officials say the deployments are part of routine military cooperation, but acknowledge that the timing carries significant political weight.

Denmark, which retains responsibility for Greenland’s defence, announced an expansion of its military presence on the island, describing the move as being carried out in close coordination with NATO allies.

Officials in Copenhagen have warned that any attack on Greenland would fundamentally undermine the alliance.

Germany, Sweden, France and Norway have all confirmed they are sending personnel to Greenland this week. Canada and France have also announced plans to open consulates in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, in the coming weeks, signalling deeper diplomatic engagement in the region.

While NATO members have long conducted joint exercises in the Arctic, European officials privately acknowledge that the current deployments are intended as a show of solidarity with Denmark and Greenland at a time of unprecedented internal strain within the alliance.

The United States already maintains a military presence on the island through its Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland.

President Trump has intensified his rhetoric in recent days, openly stating that US control of Greenland is necessary for national and alliance security.

His comments have shocked European capitals, raising the extraordinary prospect of a NATO member threatening territory associated with another NATO country.

Germany’s defence ministry said it is dispatching a 13-member reconnaissance team to Greenland at Denmark’s invitation to participate in joint planning and assessment activities.

Sweden confirmed it has sent officers to take part in preparations for a multinational exercise known as Operation Arctic Endurance, while France and Norway have also committed personnel to the effort.

NATO is built on the principle of collective defence, under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

Against that backdrop, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen described the idea of a US attack on Greenland as “completely hypothetical,” while stressing that such a scenario would be incompatible with the alliance’s foundations.

The military deployments coincided with high-level talks in which Danish and Greenlandic officials met with senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

The discussions reportedly produced no immediate breakthrough, with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen acknowledging that fundamental disagreements remain, despite agreement to establish a working group to explore possible paths forward.

Canada and France have both publicly reaffirmed their support for Denmark and Greenland’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, framing their diplomatic and military engagement as part of a broader commitment to Arctic security.

As geopolitical competition intensifies in the Arctic, European leaders appear determined to reinforce unity around Greenland, even as Washington’s stance continues to test the cohesion of NATO itself.

Post Views: 111