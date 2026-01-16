News

7 killed, 3 abducted as bandits raid Sokoto community

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Share this:

Armed bandits attacked Kyara village in Sokoto State’s Sabon Birni Local Government Area, killing at least seven people and abducting three others.

The attack happened around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, with the bandits, numbering dozens and armed with sophisticated weapons, firing indiscriminately and causing panic among residents.

Two others sustained gunshot injuries, and an unspecified number of domestic animals were rustled.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Joint security forces were deployed, evacuating the corpses and injured victims to a hospital.

READ ALSO:  BREAKING: Rohr sacked as Eagles' coach, Eguavoen appointed interim coach

A manhunt is underway to rescue the abducted victims, recover stolen livestock, and arrest the perpetrators.

Security patrols are ongoing in and around Kyara village to reassure residents and prevent further attacks.

 

 

 

Post Views: 162
Share this:
Previous article
Terrorists launch coordinated attacks on military bases in Borno, Adamawa
Next article
JUST IN: Traditional power meets politics as ADC leaders court new Odogwu
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks