7 killed, 3 abducted as bandits raid Sokoto community

Share this:

Armed bandits attacked Kyara village in Sokoto State’s Sabon Birni Local Government Area, killing at least seven people and abducting three others.

The attack happened around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, with the bandits, numbering dozens and armed with sophisticated weapons, firing indiscriminately and causing panic among residents.

Two others sustained gunshot injuries, and an unspecified number of domestic animals were rustled.

Joint security forces were deployed, evacuating the corpses and injured victims to a hospital.

A manhunt is underway to rescue the abducted victims, recover stolen livestock, and arrest the perpetrators.

Security patrols are ongoing in and around Kyara village to reassure residents and prevent further attacks.

Post Views: 162