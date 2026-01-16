Terrorists launch coordinated attacks on military bases in Borno, Adamawa

Share this:

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have repelled coordinated terrorist attacks on military bases in Adamawa and Borno states.

The attacks, which occurred in the wee hours of January 16, targeted a patrol base at Sabon Gari in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State and the Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Azir in Borno State.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Atokolo, the terrorists attempted to overrun the Sabon Gari patrol base under Sector 4 OPHK but were swiftly engaged by gallant troops.

Reinforcements from Gulak and the Battalion Quick Reaction Force were immediately deployed, leading to the successful repulsion of the attackers without any casualty on troops or loss of equipment.

The terrorists were forced to abandon the attack, while the general area was subsequently cleared and scanned for improvised explosive devices and booby traps to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, some troop-carrying vehicles and the CCTV control room were damaged, but troops maintained control.

Weapons recovered include, 1 x 60mm mortar tube, mortar bombs, locally fabricated explosives, heavy machine gun rounds and 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

Also, the military tracked withdrawing terrorists, enabling follow-up air strikes that neutralized additional scores of terrorists.

Lt. Atokolo said the outcome of the operations underscored the commitment and sacrifices of OPHK personnel in securing lives and protecting the North-East, adding that troops remain resolute in denying terrorists freedom of action until all threats are eliminated.

Post Views: 147