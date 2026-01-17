JUST IN: Traditional power meets politics as ADC leaders court new Odogwu

Share this:

(DDM) – Kenneth Gbandi has publicly detailed a strategic courtesy visit to the newly crowned Odogwu of Akwukwu Igbo, High Chief Sunday Okonta, describing it as both symbolic and forward-looking.

The visit took place at the High Chief’s country home in Akwukwu Igbo, a historic community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Gbandi attended the meeting alongside Pastor Akaba Joseph Nwaebili, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chairman of Oshimili North LGA.

Pastor C. Odei, the ADC Ward 1 Chairman, also joined the delegation, reinforcing the political significance of the engagement.

According to Gbandi, the delegation paid the visit primarily to formally congratulate High Chief Okonta on his recent coronation as the Odogwu of Akwukwu Igbo.

The Odogwu title occupies a highly respected position within Igbo traditional institutions, symbolising courage, leadership, and communal responsibility.

In Akwukwu Igbo, the Odogwu is traditionally viewed as a moral authority whose influence extends beyond culture into peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

Gbandi stated that the visit went beyond ceremonial courtesies and opened space for sincere discussions about the community’s future.

The delegation reportedly engaged the High Chief in conversations on security challenges affecting rural communities across Delta State.

They also discussed economic development strategies, youth engagement, and the political direction of Akwukwu Igbo under his reign.

Security remains a pressing concern in many Delta communities due to rising incidents of theft, youth restiveness, and regional instability.

Economic opportunities for young people featured prominently in the discussion, reflecting broader anxieties about unemployment and migration.

Gbandi noted that the High Chief demonstrated deep understanding of these challenges and expressed commitment to inclusive leadership.

He described High Chief Okonta as calm, humble, and resolutely focused on unity among all segments of the community.

Traditional leaders in Igbo societies often play quiet but decisive roles in stabilising political tensions and fostering cooperation.

The delegation reportedly left the meeting encouraged by the High Chief’s emphasis on peace and dialogue over confrontation.

Gbandi expressed confidence that Akwukwu Igbo would experience renewed stability under the Odogwu’s stewardship.

He argued that strong traditional leadership remains essential in complementing formal political structures at the grassroots.

The ADC delegation’s visit also highlighted the growing interaction between political actors and traditional institutions ahead of future elections.

Such engagements often attract public debate, especially when political parties align visibly with traditional authorities.

Supporters view these meetings as necessary consultations rooted in respect and inclusiveness.

Critics sometimes argue that they blur the line between cultural leadership and partisan politics.

Gbandi maintained that the visit respected tradition while focusing squarely on community development.

He concluded by offering prayers and goodwill for the High Chief’s reign, expressing hope for lasting harmony and prosperity.

The visit underscored how leadership transitions at the traditional level continue to shape local governance conversations in Delta State.

As Akwukwu Igbo enters a new chapter, expectations remain high that collaboration between traditional wisdom and modern politics will deliver tangible progress.

