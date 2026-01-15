Anambra Police Neutralise Two Robbery Suspects, Recover Arms

Share this:

(DDM) – Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have neutralised two armed robbery suspects during a security operation at Enugwu Agidi Junction, following an armed confrontation with suspected criminals in the area.

DDM gathered that the incident occurred during a routine patrol and intelligence-led operation aimed at curbing rising incidents of violent crime along major routes within the state.

According to police sources, officers intercepted the suspects while responding to reports of armed robbery activities, leading to a brief exchange that resulted in the suspects being neutralised.

The police recovered firearms, ammunition, a vehicle allegedly used by the suspects, and other items believed to be linked to criminal operations in the area.

Authorities said the recovery of the weapons prevented potential attacks on motorists, commuters, and residents who frequently use the Enugwu Agidi axis, a busy corridor connecting several communities.

The Anambra State Police Command explained that the operation forms part of an ongoing strategy to dismantle armed robbery networks and improve public safety across the state.

Police officials stated that intelligence gathering, rapid response, and sustained patrols have become central to their crime-fighting approach, particularly in areas previously identified as hotspots.

Residents of the area expressed relief following the operation, noting that criminal activities along the junction had created fear and disrupted daily movement, especially during late hours.

Security analysts observed that armed robbery remains a major concern in parts of Anambra State due to its strategic road networks, which criminals often exploit for attacks and quick escapes.

The police command emphasized that the success of the operation highlights the importance of community cooperation, urging residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

Authorities reassured the public that the command remains committed to protecting lives and property, stressing that criminals will find no safe haven in Anambra State.

The police also warned that armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes will be met with decisive and lawful responses, in line with existing security protocols.

Over the past months, the Anambra State Police Command has intensified joint operations, stop-and-search exercises, and intelligence surveillance to disrupt criminal movements across urban and rural areas.

Officials noted that improved coordination between tactical units and divisional commands has strengthened the force’s ability to respond swiftly to security threats.

The command further disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the neutralised suspects were part of a larger criminal network operating within the state and neighbouring regions.

Police leadership reiterated that the recovery of firearms underscores the dangers posed by illegal weapons circulation and the need for sustained enforcement efforts.

As security operations continue, residents have been advised to remain vigilant, avoid suspicious movements, and promptly report any unusual activities to the nearest police station.

The Anambra State Police Command reaffirmed its resolve to maintain peace and stability, assuring citizens that proactive security measures will be sustained to ensure safer communities.

