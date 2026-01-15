Anambra Youths Lag In Army, Police Recruitment — Soludo

Share this:

(DDM) – Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has expressed concern over the low participation of South-East youths in the Nigerian Army and Police recruitment exercises.

DDM gathered that Governor Soludo revealed during a recent briefing that Anambra records the lowest number of recruits compared to other states across the federation, highlighting a worrying trend of underrepresentation in national security institutions.

He explained that the low turnout is not due to deliberate exclusion but rather a form of self-marginalization, urging youths to take advantage of available opportunities to serve in security services.

The governor emphasized that active engagement in the Army and Police provides both personal growth and strategic representation for the region in critical national institutions.

According to Soludo, participation in the security sector allows young people to contribute directly to national development, influence decision-making, and gain professional training in highly disciplined environments.

Observers noted that South-East states have historically lagged in military and paramilitary recruitment, a factor attributed to limited awareness, societal perceptions, and competition with other professional sectors.

Governor Soludo stressed that the security services are key avenues for career development, patriotism, and socio-economic mobility, and urged families and communities to encourage youths to apply.

He further highlighted that proper representation in the Army and Police ensures that diverse voices from all geopolitical zones influence national security planning and execution.

Experts observed that underrepresentation of any region in security institutions can affect public trust, resource allocation, and equitable participation in national affairs.

The governor also pointed out that youths should view recruitment exercises as opportunities to access specialized training, benefits, and leadership skills while contributing meaningfully to the protection of lives and property.

Soludo’s appeal comes as the federal government continues nationwide recruitment for both the Nigerian Army and Police Force, seeking to expand capacity and diversify personnel across all regions.

Political analysts noted that increasing South-East representation in security agencies could foster greater inclusion, national cohesion, and balance in civil-military relations.

Governor Soludo concluded by urging young people to overcome apathy and cultural hesitation, assuring them that merit and dedication are the primary criteria for selection in the security sector.

He encouraged state institutions, local leaders, and educational bodies to collaborate in sensitizing youths about the recruitment processes, deadlines, and benefits of joining national security services.

The governor reiterated that proactive participation will help young people from Anambra and the South-East assert their presence in the nation’s defence architecture, contribute to regional security, and strengthen Nigeria’s overall stability.

