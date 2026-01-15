Politics

Atiku Says Son’s APC Move A Personal Democratic Choice

(DDM) – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has addressed the recent defection of his son, Abba Abubakar, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a personal decision grounded in democratic freedom.

DDM gathered that Atiku clarified the move during a statement released on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, emphasizing that individual political choices by family members do not reflect the political alignment or commitments of the former vice president himself.

Atiku explained that Abba’s decision stems from his personal political ambitions and desire to explore opportunities within the APC, and should not be interpreted as a signal of any shift in Atiku’s own political stance.

The former vice president reassured Nigerians that his engagement and commitments to his party remain intact, underscoring that family members retain the right to pursue their preferred political paths independently.

According to Atiku, democratic systems thrive when citizens can make informed choices without undue pressure or politicization, noting that personal decisions, even within political families, are an inherent part of democratic practice.

Observers noted that Abba Abubakar’s defection to the APC comes amid rising political maneuvering ahead of the 2027 general elections, reflecting the dynamic nature of Nigeria’s political landscape.

Atiku encouraged Nigerians to respect democratic freedoms and to avoid sensationalizing or politicizing personal political decisions, highlighting the importance of tolerance and coexistence in national politics.

Political analysts said the statement reinforces the principle that political families do not automatically act as monolithic entities and that individual aspirations often diverge from family or party expectations.

The former vice president also reiterated the need for unity and inclusiveness in political discourse, asserting that democracy is strengthened when citizens exercise their rights responsibly and without fear of retribution.

Atiku’s comments follow a wave of public interest and speculation regarding family members of prominent politicians and their political alignments, a recurring theme in Nigeria’s electoral politics.

Experts observed that clarifying such moves is important to prevent misinterpretation, political tension, or misreporting in both local and international media.

Atiku concluded by urging all Nigerians to uphold the principles of democracy, respect individual political choices, and ensure that political decisions are made on merit, conviction, and opportunity rather than family influence or pressure.

Analysts noted that the former vice president’s approach reflects a commitment to democratic norms, emphasizing that freedom of choice is essential for political participation, accountability, and the growth of Nigeria’s political institutions.

The statement is expected to provide clarity amid ongoing speculation, reinforcing that personal political decisions, even by children of prominent leaders, are separate from broader party strategies or allegiances.

