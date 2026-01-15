World

Nigerian Senate Pushes Reforms To Restore Global Reputation

Amaechi Okoro
By Amaechi Okoro
(DDM) – The Nigerian Senate has affirmed that the country is intensifying efforts to rebuild its international reputation following setbacks in governance, security, and economic perception.

DDM gathered that lawmakers referred to the 2025 Reputation Perception Index Report, which placed Nigeria below several African and emerging-market peers, citing concerns over corruption, inconsistent policies, and security challenges.

Senators emphasized that restoring credibility on the global stage requires targeted reforms, including stronger anti-corruption initiatives, enhanced transparency in public institutions, and sustained economic diversification.

They highlighted that international diplomacy and strategic engagement with global investors are central to boosting confidence in Nigeria’s governance and business environment.

Officials noted that consistent policy implementation, alongside transparent decision-making, is crucial to correcting negative perceptions and demonstrating the government’s commitment to accountability.

The Senate urged active collaboration with civil society organizations, private sector stakeholders, and international partners to foster social development, human capital growth, and inclusive governance.

Experts observed that improving Nigeria’s global standing depends not only on economic performance but also on security, education, healthcare outcomes, and robust civic participation.

Lawmakers pointed out that persistent insecurity, particularly in regions affected by banditry, insurgency, and communal conflicts, has contributed significantly to the country’s poor perception abroad.

The Senate called for the implementation of measurable reforms to strengthen institutions, reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies, and promote public trust in government operations.

Economic diversification, the senators stressed, must prioritize job creation, industrialization, and investment-friendly policies to enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness on the global stage.

They also emphasized the role of civil society in monitoring government performance, advocating for accountability, and ensuring that reforms translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

Experts warned that without a sustained approach, temporary measures would be insufficient to reverse negative perceptions and attract meaningful foreign investment.

The Senate pledged to monitor reform progress closely, tracking key performance indicators to ensure that improvements are reflected in subsequent global perception indices.

Officials noted that Nigeria’s path to regaining credibility requires patience, strategic planning, and consistent demonstration of governance, rule of law, and commitment to citizens’ welfare.

Observers said that strengthening international partnerships, engaging diaspora networks, and promoting successful local initiatives can contribute positively to global reputation restoration.

The Senate concluded that rebuilding Nigeria’s image is not only a matter of perception but a strategic necessity for economic growth, political stability, and sustainable development.

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM)

