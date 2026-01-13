Asake and Mavo Secure Top 3 Spots With Long-Released Songs on Apple Music Nigeria

Share this:

In an era where music charts are often dominated by fleeting viral hits, Asake and Mavo are proving that true impact is measured by longevity, not just first-week numbers. Their songs’ continued dominance on Apple Music Nigeria is a powerful reminder that Nigerian listeners value substance, connection, and replay value.

Asake’s “WHY LOVE”, released nearly 11 months ago, currently holds the impressive #2 spot on Apple Music Nigeria. For a track approaching its one-year mark, this achievement speaks volumes. The song’s emotional depth, soulful delivery, and Asake’s signature fusion of Afrobeats and introspective storytelling have allowed it to age gracefully. Rather than fading with time, “WHY LOVE” has grown into an anthem for listeners navigating love, loss, and reflection making it as relevant today as it was at release.

Equally remarkable is Mavo’s “Tumo Weto”, which sits confidently at #3, despite being released two years ago. In a fast-moving industry where songs often struggle to remain relevant for months, Mavo’s record-breaking endurance is no small feat. The song’s spiritual undertones, heartfelt lyrics, and soulful composition have helped it transcend trends, earning it steady streams and organic support from fans across different age groups.

These chart positions highlight a broader shift in Nigerian music consumption. Audiences are no longer driven solely by hype or social media buzz; they are gravitating toward music that resonates deeply and stands the test of time. Both Asake and Mavo have tapped into this desire for authenticity, delivering records that listeners return to repeatedly.

Their success is also a testament to the power of quality songwriting, emotional honesty, and cultural relevance. In a market overflowing with new releases every week, “WHY LOVE” and “Tumo Weto” remind us that meaningful music doesn’t expire it endures.

As the charts continue to evolve, one thing is clear: longevity is becoming the new standard of success in Nigerian music.

