Entertainment

Bella Thorne Opens Up About Childhood Abuse and Trauma During Her Disney Years

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Share this:

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne has spoken openly about the abuse she says she endured throughout her childhood, revealing deeply painful experiences that have continued to shape her life and career.

In a candid discussion, Thorne said she was molested and physically abused from the age of six until she was fourteen. The actress and singer described growing up in an environment where she felt unsafe, unprotected, and forced to mature far too early, all while working in the spotlight as a child performer.

READ ALSO:  IShowSpeed’s Lagos Stench Reaction Ignites Fresh National Debate on Nigeria's Sanitation, Governance and Urban Management (PHOTO)

Thorne, who rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, explained that the trauma she experienced left lasting emotional scars. She has previously shared that she was exposed to exploitation and manipulation long before she had the ability to fully understand or process what was happening to her.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

While reflecting on her time as a child star, Thorne has been critical of the entertainment industry, saying it often fails to protect young performers. She has described what she believes is a system that prioritizes profit, image, and control over the wellbeing of children, adding that many young actors feel pressured to stay silent out of fear of losing their careers.

READ ALSO:  “I Only Aired My View as a Good Citizen” Deeone says after getting letter of Invitation from the Nigerian police

Thorne’s comments have reignited conversations about the treatment of child actors and the responsibility of powerful studios to create safer working environments. Advocates say her story highlights the need for stronger safeguards, mental health support, and accountability within the entertainment industry.

Follow DDM on Whatsapp

Although Thorne has not accused specific individuals in her public statements, she has made it clear that her experiences left her feeling exploited and unsupported during critical years of her development.

Today, Bella Thorne continues to speak out in hopes that sharing her story will encourage other survivors to come forward and push the industry toward meaningful reform. Her openness adds to a growing chorus of former child stars calling for change, transparency, and protection for children working in entertainment.

Post Views: 177
Share this:
Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Follow DDM on Telegram
Previous article
Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested After High-Speed Traffic Stop in Florida
Next article
New Nuclear Arms Race Looms as US, Russia Fail to Reach Fresh Deal
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks