Bella Thorne Opens Up About Childhood Abuse and Trauma During Her Disney Years

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne has spoken openly about the abuse she says she endured throughout her childhood, revealing deeply painful experiences that have continued to shape her life and career.

In a candid discussion, Thorne said she was molested and physically abused from the age of six until she was fourteen. The actress and singer described growing up in an environment where she felt unsafe, unprotected, and forced to mature far too early, all while working in the spotlight as a child performer.

Thorne, who rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, explained that the trauma she experienced left lasting emotional scars. She has previously shared that she was exposed to exploitation and manipulation long before she had the ability to fully understand or process what was happening to her.

While reflecting on her time as a child star, Thorne has been critical of the entertainment industry, saying it often fails to protect young performers. She has described what she believes is a system that prioritizes profit, image, and control over the wellbeing of children, adding that many young actors feel pressured to stay silent out of fear of losing their careers.

Thorne’s comments have reignited conversations about the treatment of child actors and the responsibility of powerful studios to create safer working environments. Advocates say her story highlights the need for stronger safeguards, mental health support, and accountability within the entertainment industry.

Although Thorne has not accused specific individuals in her public statements, she has made it clear that her experiences left her feeling exploited and unsupported during critical years of her development.

Today, Bella Thorne continues to speak out in hopes that sharing her story will encourage other survivors to come forward and push the industry toward meaningful reform. Her openness adds to a growing chorus of former child stars calling for change, transparency, and protection for children working in entertainment.

