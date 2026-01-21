World

BREAKING: Trump Reaches Greenland Framework Deal With NATO, Drops Tariff Threats

Amaechi Okoro
By Amaechi Okoro
(DDM) – President Donald Trump has announced that he has reached a “framework” agreement with NATO concerning Greenland.

The announcement signals a major shift in earlier tensions between the United States and several NATO allies.

Trump confirmed that tariffs previously scheduled to take effect on February 1 will no longer be imposed on eight NATO countries.

He made the disclosure in a post shared on his Truth Social platform.

According to the US president, a “very productive meeting” with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte produced the outlines of a future agreement related to Greenland.

Trump described the proposed arrangement as beneficial to both the United States and its NATO partners.

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO nations,” Trump wrote.

He further revealed that additional discussions are ongoing regarding what he described as the “Golden Dome” in relation to Greenland.

Trump said more details would be made public as negotiations continue.

The president also announced the formation of a high-level negotiating team to handle the talks.

Vice President JD Vance will play a central role in the negotiations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also been tasked with leading the diplomatic process.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is included among the key officials overseeing the discussions.

Trump stated that all negotiators will report directly to him as talks progress.

The development marks a significant diplomatic turnaround after weeks of uncertainty surrounding US–NATO relations.

Observers say the move could ease trade tensions and reshape strategic cooperation in the Arctic region.

More details are expected as negotiations advance.

