Enugu–Onitsha Road Ready In April, Says Umahi

(DDM) – The Federal Government has announced April 28 as the target date for the completion of major sections of the long-awaited Enugu–Onitsha Expressway.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, following an inspection tour of the project.

Umahi said the government was satisfied with both the pace and quality of work currently ongoing on the critical South-East transport corridor.

He explained that the road, which has suffered decades of neglect, had now reached an advanced stage after several failed interventions in the past.

The Enugu–Onitsha Expressway is one of the most important federal highways in Nigeria, linking Enugu State to Anambra State and serving as a major gateway between the South-East and other regions.

For years, the road became notorious for accidents, gridlock, vehicle breakdowns, and economic losses due to its severely degraded condition.

Successive governments awarded contracts for its rehabilitation, but many of those efforts collapsed due to funding gaps, contractor abandonment, and poor execution.

Umahi stated that the current administration adopted a different approach by insisting on strict supervision, accountability, and performance benchmarks.

He disclosed that MTN Nigeria, under a tax credit arrangement, is handling the construction through reputable subcontractors.

According to the minister, this model has helped to guarantee steady funding and ensure that work progresses without interruption.

Umahi praised the engineering standards observed on the project, noting that drainage systems, pavement layers, and asphalt works were executed to specification.

He said the April 28 deadline was realistic, stressing that only minor finishing works would remain after the major carriageways are completed.

The minister assured road users that safety features such as signage, lane markings, and shoulders were being incorporated into the design.

He emphasized that the goal was not just to reopen the road but to deliver a durable highway that would last for decades.

Umahi also acknowledged the patience of residents, commuters, and businesses who have endured years of hardship due to the road’s condition.

He noted that the reconstruction would significantly reduce travel time between Enugu and Onitsha, boost regional trade, and enhance road safety.

Local traders, transporters, and residents have repeatedly described the road as an economic lifeline for the South-East.

Many believe its completion will revive commercial activities, reduce vehicle maintenance costs, and improve access to markets and ports.

Umahi added that the Federal Government remains committed to completing other strategic road projects across the country.

He said infrastructure development remains central to national economic growth and regional integration.

With April 28 now set as the completion date, expectations are high among road users and stakeholders.

For many Nigerians in the South-East, the announcement represents renewed hope that a long-standing infrastructure nightmare may finally be coming to an end.

