JUST IN: Putin Considers Trump’s ‘Peace Board’ Proposal

By Amaechi Okoro
(DDM) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his government will carefully evaluate former US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the proposed “Board of Peace.”

Trump introduced the initiative as a global platform designed to mediate international conflicts, potentially serving as an alternative to traditional organizations like the United Nations.

During a press briefing at the Kremlin, Putin stressed that Russia will analyze the proposal based on its national interests and alignment with international law.

“The Russian government will review all aspects of this initiative,” Putin stated, emphasizing that any engagement must support Russia’s foreign policy goals.

Trump presented the concept last month, describing the board as a forum for world leaders, diplomats, and influential business figures to negotiate solutions to global disputes.

He asserted that the board would operate independently, backed by a permanent $1 billion fund, and would focus on direct negotiations instead of bureaucratic delays.

Global media, political analysts, and leaders immediately debated the initiative’s feasibility and legitimacy.

Proponents argue that the board could provide an alternative space to resolve conflicts in regions where traditional diplomacy has stalled.

Critics warn that the initiative could disrupt existing international agreements and aggravate geopolitical tensions.

Putin did not commit to joining the project but confirmed that Russia would weigh the invitation against ongoing diplomatic efforts with the United States and NATO members.

Moscow has historically approached US-led initiatives cautiously, particularly those that could affect global security structures.

Officials at Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that they will hold preliminary discussions to assess the board’s structure, funding model, and operational framework.

“The concept of a private international peace forum presents opportunities, but Russia will only participate after legal, strategic, and security evaluations,” a ministry spokesperson explained.

Observers noted that the invitation arrives amid heightened US-Russia tensions, including ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, NATO expansion issues, and Arctic security concerns.

Trump continues to promote the board through social media, insisting that it could help reduce conflicts in hotspots across the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

Experts suggest that Putin’s measured response reflects Russia’s strategy to maintain diplomatic leverage while avoiding a reactive stance.

Global attention now focuses on whether Moscow will engage with Trump’s proposal and how such participation could influence future international peace initiatives.

