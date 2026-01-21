PRESS RELEASE: COPDEM FC Expands National Footprint

Share this:

(DDM) – Amb. Lilliane Sleek Ukoha Launches Imo State Chapter as “Team Excellence”

Amb. Lilliane Sleek Ukoha, the National CEO of COPDEM Football Club and State Chairperson of COPDEM Imo State Chapter, officially inaugurated the Imo State Chapter of the football club today.

This landmark event marks the third strategic rollout of the national institution, following successful launches in Kano and Ekiti States.

Speaking at the official launch in Owerri, the capital city, Amb. Ukoha, a Strategic Communications Expert, emphasized that COPDEM FC is far more than a local sports team. She framed the club as a “National Institution” designed to standardize talent discovery and facilitate the global export of Nigerian excellence.

“We are building excellence in readiness to export the best of Nigeria to the world,” Amb. Ukoha declared during her keynote address. “Whether a player is in the North, West, or East, they will be governed by the same standards of discipline, professional integrity, and excellence.”

In her capacity as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Football Club, Amb. Ukoha introduced a high-powered State Management Team tasked with executing the club’s mandate in the Eastern region:

Comr. NobleIyk Edoziem – Team Manager

Coach Chika Opara – Team Senior Coach

Lady Chioma Ugbaja – Team Secretary & Welfare Director

Addressing the new appointees, she issued a stern charge for dedication and brilliance, noting that the Imo Chapter is designated as the “CEO’s Home Team,” expected to set the benchmark for the remaining 33 states and the FCT.

The launch also featured a formal note of gratitude to the club’s Board of Trustees (B.o.T) and the National leadership of the Football Club for their confidence in the Imo State project. Amb. Ukoha assured the leadership body that Imo State would serve as a “Rubicon of Excellence,” blending athletic prowess with the professional standards required for international scouting and exploits.

Drawing on her leadership philosophy, she concluded with a powerful charge:

“True leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality. Today, we have moved the goalposts of possibility in Imo; we will not stop until the spirit of excellence defines every pitch across this nation.”

COPDEM FC is a national sports organization dedicated to youth empowerment, talent management, and the professionalization of grassroots football in Nigeria.

The club focuses on creating a structured pathway for local athletes to reach global markets through discipline and hard work.

COPDEM FC is a strategic offshoot of the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), a premier political Action Group (PAG), dedicated to upholding democratic values, social justice, and good governance in Nigeria.

The creation of the Football Club is a direct socio-economic intervention by the mother-body.

It is designed to channel the energy of the youth into a structured, professional sports environment, actively transforming potential into productivity and ensuring that the next generation of Nigerians are disciplined, empowered, self-reliant and globally competitive citizens.

Signed:

Amb. Lilliane Sleek Ukoha

National Chief Executive Officer (CEO), COPDEM FC

Chairperson, COPDEM Imo State Chapter

