Delta Obidient–ADC Alliance Shakes Delta Politics As Gbandi Declares Old Order Finished

(DDM) – Hon. Kenneth C. Gbandi has described the official unveiling of Delta Obidient under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a historic and defining moment in the political journey of Delta State.

Hon. Gbandi made this declaration while reacting to the widely attended unveiling ceremony held in Asaba, where supporters, party faithful, and political stakeholders gathered to formally align the Obidient movement with ADC.

He stated that the event symbolized a bold statement of unity of purpose, stressing that the coming together of Delta Obidients and ADC reflected the collective yearning of the people for responsible leadership.

Hon. Gbandi emphasized that the unveiling was not just a ceremonial gathering but a clear expression of political consciousness among Deltans.

He noted that for too long, the state had suffered from leadership failures, weak accountability, and governance structures that excluded the masses.

According to him, the Delta Obidient movement represents clarity of vision because it prioritizes people-centered governance over personal ambition.

Hon. Gbandi said the choice of ADC as a platform was deliberate, strategic, and rooted in shared values of integrity, transparency, and grassroots empowerment.

He explained that ADC has consistently projected itself as a party committed to national rebirth and democratic accountability.

Hon. Gbandi described the alliance as a bridge between youthful political consciousness and structured party leadership.

He said the movement brings renewed energy, credibility, and moral strength to the political space in Delta State.

Hon. Gbandi further stressed that leadership must work for all Deltans, not just a privileged few.

He argued that true leadership listens to the people, responds to their needs, and delivers measurable development.

According to him, the message from the unveiling was clear that Deltans are ready to move beyond politics of division, patronage, and empty promises.

Hon. Gbandi called on party members and supporters to see the moment as a responsibility rather than a celebration alone.

He urged them to remain disciplined, organized, and focused on building strong grassroots structures across all local government areas.

Hon. Gbandi stated that sustainable political change begins with unity and consistent engagement with the people.

He praised the organizers of the unveiling for demonstrating orderliness, inclusiveness, and political maturity.

He also commended the Delta Obidient faithful for their resilience and belief in a better future.

Hon. Gbandi reiterated that the movement must be guided by issue-based politics and not personal attacks.

He said the focus must remain on policies that address unemployment, insecurity, education, healthcare, and economic inclusion.

According to him, the unveiling sent a strong signal that Delta State is ready for progressive leadership anchored on hope.

Hon. Gbandi concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the ideals of unity, progress, and collective advancement.

He declared that the journey ahead requires sacrifice, patience, and unwavering belief in democratic values.

He assured supporters that with shared resolve and purposeful leadership, Delta State will experience meaningful transformation.

Hon. Gbandi ended his message with a rallying call to all Deltans.

He said, “Together, we rise. Together, we move forward.”

