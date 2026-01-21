2027: Man arrested for conducting illegal voter registration with INEC device in Abia

Share this:

The Abia State Police Command has arrested 47-year-old Chukwuemeka Nwaobilor for allegedly conducting an illegal voters’ registration exercise on behalf of politicians.

He was caught at Mbawsi Mini Stadium in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area with an INEC registration machine meant for Isiala Ngwa South LGA.

Nwaobilor, reportedly an INEC staff, allegedly collaborated with unidentified politicians to manipulate voter registration.

The suspect was arrested following a tip-off by concerned residents.

He was taken into custody by police operatives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Isiala Ngwa North Division, working in conjunction with the Divisional Police Officer and the Mayor of Isiala Ngwa North LGA.

After his arrest, Nwaobilor was ferried away to the Abia State Police Command Headquarters in Umuahia for further interrogation and investigation.

While reacting to the development, an INEC staff member in Abia State, Mr. Victor Abraham, confirmed the arrest of the suspect but stated that the commission’s management was still meeting to verify the identity and official status of the arrested individual.

Meanwhile, the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Maureen Chinaka, provided further details on the arrest, confirming that the suspect was caught while conducting unauthorized voters’ registration.

“He was caught by police officers from Isiala Ngwa Divisional Headquarters who were acting through actionable intelligence, while he was conducting unauthorized INEC voters’ registration at Mbawsi mini stadium in Isiala Ngwa North local government area of the state,” Chinaka said.

She revealed that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being paid ₦50,000 by an individual identified simply as Damian to carry out the illegal registration exercise.

“He confessed to being paid the sum of ₦50,000 by one Damian to carry out the act. The INEC device was recovered from him and he’s currently being detained at the State Criminal Department (SCID) in Umuahia, the state capital,” the police spokesperson added.

Chinaka noted that investigations into the matter are ongoing, assuring that the police will identify all individuals involved in the alleged scheme.

