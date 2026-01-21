APC Chieftain Dumps Party, Embraces ADC In Enugu

Share this:

(DDM) – Hon. Franz Onuoha, a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, has officially defected from the ruling party to the African Democratic Congress.

Hon. Onuoha made his defection public when he arrived at the ADC State Secretariat in Enugu with a group of supporters, declaring his intention to formally identify with the opposition party.

The former APC chieftain announced that his decision followed deep dissatisfaction with governance and development outcomes under the ruling party in Enugu State.

He disclosed that although only a small delegation accompanied him to the secretariat, more than one thousand of his supporters at the grassroots were prepared to register with the ADC.

Onuoha told party officials that his political base in Ezeagu Local Government Area remained solid and ready for immediate mobilisation.

He explained that his move was driven by a desire to align with a party he believes can rescue Nigeria and Enugu State from bad governance.

The former APC chairman stated clearly that he was no longer willing to associate with policies and leadership styles that have failed to improve the living conditions of ordinary citizens.

He emphasized that the ADC represents a platform committed to transparency, accountability, and people-oriented governance.

Onuoha noted that many of his followers have waited patiently for an opportunity to join a party that prioritises the welfare of the masses over elite interests.

He assured ADC leaders that registrations would begin immediately at ward levels upon his return to Ezeagu.

Welcoming the defectors, the Enugu State Chairman of the ADC, Mrs. Stella Chukwuma, described Onuoha’s defection as another sign that the ruling party is steadily losing public trust.

Mrs. Chukwuma said the ADC remains the party to beat in Enugu State due to growing dissatisfaction with the current administration.

She stressed that ADC does not rely on inducements or intimidation to attract members.

According to her, Nigerians are voluntarily joining the party because hardship has exposed the failures of those in power.

She accused the ruling party of using electronic registration and empowerment schemes to lure desperate citizens.

Mrs. Chukwuma alleged that some empowerment programmes involve collecting people’s National Identification Numbers under questionable arrangements.

She stated that many residents have rejected such tactics and are instead turning to the ADC in large numbers.

The ADC chairman argued that heavy taxation and harsh economic policies have driven poor traders out of business across the state.

She acknowledged visible infrastructure projects but insisted that rural communities remain neglected and impoverished.

Mrs. Chukwuma said the suffering masses now see ADC as a political refuge and a credible alternative.

She expressed confidence that those joining the party today would translate into votes during future elections.

Also speaking, the ADC Deputy Chairman in Enugu State, Mr. Obiora Obetta, said the party is preparing to expand its membership base further.

Mr. Obetta announced that the party would soon commence electronic registration to accommodate the growing number of interested Nigerians.

He explained that eligibility for membership begins at eighteen years of age in line with electoral laws.

He described the ADC as a rescue platform designed to restore dignity, opportunity, and hope to citizens.

The defection of Hon. Franz Onuoha adds to a growing wave of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political observers say the move reflects widening cracks within the ruling party at the grassroots level.

Analysts also note that opposition parties are increasingly benefiting from public frustration over economic hardship and governance challenges.

Diaspora Digital Media reports that ADC leaders in Enugu believe the momentum will continue as more politicians and supporters defect.

The party insists that sustained grassroots mobilisation will be key to translating defections into electoral success.

The development underscores intensifying political competition in Enugu State as parties reposition for future contests.

