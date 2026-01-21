Kano ADC Chairman Slams Nigerian Government Over Kanu, Turji Contradiction

Share this:

(DDM) – The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kano State has launched a blistering attack on the Nigerian government over what he described as selective justice and moral contradiction in the country’s security approach.

The Kano ADC Chairman faulted the continued detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, while notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, reportedly continues to operate freely despite being declared wanted by security agencies.

The ADC chieftain described the situation as a clear example of double standards that undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s justice and security systems.

He argued that the government’s handling of both cases exposes deep inconsistencies in how threats to national security are defined and confronted.

According to him, Nnamdi Kanu has remained in detention despite multiple court rulings and legal arguments questioning the basis of his continued incarceration.

He noted that Kanu, though controversial, has been processed through the legal system and remains in government custody.

In contrast, Bello Turji, who has been repeatedly linked to mass killings, kidnappings, and violent attacks across parts of the North-West, continues to evade arrest.

The ADC chairman said this contrast raises serious questions about government priorities and political will.

He stated that a country serious about ending insecurity cannot afford to allow armed bandits to roam freely while political agitators are locked away indefinitely.

The Kano ADC leader warned that such imbalance fuels anger, resentment, and regional mistrust across the country.

He stressed that insecurity in Nigeria is not limited to one region and should not be addressed with ethnic or political bias.

According to him, the failure to decisively deal with violent actors like Turji sends a dangerous signal that force is rewarded while dialogue is punished.

He accused the federal government of confusing law enforcement with political repression.

The ADC chairman said Nigerians are beginning to question whether the rule of law still applies equally to all citizens.

He argued that continued silence over the activities of high-profile bandits weakens the moral authority of the state.

He also warned that prolonged detention of Kanu has become a rallying point for unrest in the South-East.

According to him, resolving the Kanu case through lawful and transparent means could help reduce tensions and restore trust.

The ADC leader insisted that security challenges in Nigeria require consistency, fairness, and courage from leadership.

He urged the government to demonstrate seriousness by arresting and prosecuting individuals responsible for mass violence regardless of region or background.

He added that failure to do so would only deepen insecurity and push frustrated youths toward extremism.

The statement comes amid renewed national debate over insecurity, banditry, and separatist agitations.

Analysts say the comparison between Kanu and Turji reflects growing public frustration with uneven enforcement of laws.

Many Nigerians have repeatedly questioned why known armed criminals remain at large while political dissenters face prolonged detention.

The ADC chairman said the party would continue to speak out against injustice and selective application of the law.

He emphasized that Nigeria cannot heal or progress without fairness and accountability.

He called on civil society groups, religious leaders, and the international community to demand consistency from the Nigerian state.

The ADC chieftain concluded that peace cannot be achieved through force alone but through justice that is seen and felt by all citizens.

Diaspora Digital Media reports that the statement has since sparked widespread reactions across political and social platforms.

The debate once again highlights the urgent need for Nigeria to reconcile security enforcement with constitutional principles and public trust.

