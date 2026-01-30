Burkina Faso Junta Moves to Dissolve All Political Parties in Major Overhaul

Share this:

Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has announced plans to dissolve all political parties in the country, months after their activities were suspended following the junta’s takeover of power.

Traore, who seized power in a September 2022 coup after removing another military regime, has since tightened control and significantly curtailed opposition activities. While political parties were previously barred from holding public gatherings, they were still allowed to operate internally.

In a readout from a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the presidency said the government believes the growing number of political parties has encouraged abuse, deepened divisions among citizens, and weakened the country’s social cohesion.

Territorial Administration Minister Emile Zerbo disclosed that a draft law to dissolve political parties will be forwarded to the Transitional Legislative Assembly for consideration.

Zerbo also hinted that the assets of dissolved parties could be transferred to the state, noting that the move is aimed at promoting national unity, strengthening government coherence, and creating room for broader reforms in political governance.

Traore’s rise to power followed the removal of Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who had taken control only nine months earlier.

