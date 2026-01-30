News

VIDEO: Shock as ‘Gentle Yahoo’ Resurfaces Online Months After Army Raid in Imo

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
Social media users have reacted with surprise after Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, the self-acclaimed commander of the Biafra Liberation Army (BLA), popularly known as “Gentle De Yahoo,” resurfaced online months after Nigerian Army troops reportedly raided his hideout.

In a seven minutes video trending online, Okorienta’s reappearance has sparked widespread discussion online, with many netizens questioning how he was able to return to public view after security operatives carried out an operation at his alleged base in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to reports, the raid was carried out by Nigerian Army troops as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle armed groups operating in parts of the South-East.

His return to online platforms has since generated mixed reactions, with some users expressing disbelief, while others called for security agencies to provide clarity on his current status and whereabouts.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been issued by the Nigerian Army or other security agencies regarding Okorienta’s resurfacing or whether he remains under investigation.

Watch the video below.

