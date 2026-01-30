Sydney Sweeney Addresses “MAGA Barbie” Label, Says She’s Being Used as a Pawn

Share this:

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has addressed the controversy surrounding the “MAGA Barbie” label, pushing back against the idea that her personal views align with political narratives she never intended to be part of.

In a recent interview, Sweeney explained how being thrust into political discussions feels frustrating and limiting. “I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of,” she said. “And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

When asked why she doesn’t directly correct the “MAGA Barbie” label if it doesn’t reflect her views, Sweeney candidly admitted the challenge of navigating public perception. “I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, ‘That’s not true,’ they’ll come at me like, ‘You’re just saying that to look better.’ There’s no winning,” she explained.

The Emmy-nominated star’s remarks highlight the pressures celebrities face in a highly politicized social media landscape, where public personas are often co-opted for political agendas, regardless of personal beliefs. Sweeney’s stance reflects her desire to focus on her craft rather than being drawn into partisan debates.

Fans and industry observers have applauded her honesty, noting that her position is a reminder of the difficulty of maintaining personal integrity while living in the constant spotlight of modern celebrity culture.

