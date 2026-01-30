News

Fubara: APC to hold talks with Wike

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
Governor Sim Fubara and Nysom Wike
Governor Sim Fubara and Nysom Wike
The APC is talking to Nyesom Wike, former Rivers State Governor and current FCT Minister, to help resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

Wike, though not an APC member, supports President Bola Tinubu and is key to the state’s politics.

The party’s National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, disclosed this on Thursday during an appearance on TVC news, where he pinpointed Wike’s influence in Rivers politics and his political alignment with President Bola Tinubu.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

“Of course, as you know, Wike is an avowed supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, even though not a member of the political party,” Basiru said.

He noted that Rivers State remains strategically important to the success of the Tinubu administration, stressing that Wike’s involvement in resolving the impasse was inevitable.

“Rivers State is critical to the success of President Tinubu, and definitely, he will be engaged. He’s been engaged in an amicable resolution in the state as expected.”

Basiru explained that discussions aimed at resolving the crisis were ongoing but largely being conducted away from public scrutiny.

He said: “Not every measure being taken will be made public through the media,” adding that the party was confident the matter would be settled peacefully without any party emerging as a loser.

According to him, Nigerians would be informed once the process reaches a conclusion in the coming days.

While responding to claims that the APC is dominated by political elites and powerbrokers, Basiru insisted that the party enjoys wide grassroots support across the country.

“The APC is a very serious political party. We are a mass-based organisation, and going by the figures from our mass e-registration system, we are confident that APC is a party to beat in all elections. We are loved by the Nigerian people, and they are trooping out to join the APC.”

He further described the party’s ideology as people-centred, stressing ongoing efforts to strengthen its national structure.

“Our tradition is socio-democratic, pro-people, and we are working to strengthen our party. We are mobilising, conscientising, and showing Nigerians why the pan-Nigerian political party, the APC, is the party to be in. The masses of Nigerian people are joining our party in large numbers.”

Meanwhile, the remarks come amid a prolonged political face-off between Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, over the control of the state’s political structure.

Fubara formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC on December 9, 2025, a development widely seen as a significant realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His defection followed the earlier movement of several members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to the APC, effectively ending his long-standing association with the PDP and placing him at the centre of the ruling party’s politics in the state.

Following the defection, Wike publicly accused Fubara of breaching prior political agreements and cast doubt on his chances of securing a second term as governor.

The FCT Minister also claimed that the governor lacked genuine support within the APC and warned that he faced difficult odds in the 2027 governorship race in the oil-rich state.

 

