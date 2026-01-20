CAN, Police, Kaduna Govt Clash Over Abduction of 163 Church Members

Share this:

The Kaduna State Government and the police have rejected claims by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that more than 160 church members were abducted by armed bandits in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The denial follows reports credited to CAN officials that about 163 worshippers were kidnapped during a church service in the area on Sunday.

CAN’s chairperson in Kajuru LGA, Enoch Kaura, had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Monday that armed bandits stormed a church during a service and abducted a large number of worshippers.

According to Mr Kaura, the attackers arrived in large numbers, blocked the entrance of the church and forced members of the congregation into the surrounding bush.

“It has been confirmed that 172 people were abducted, including men, women and children. Nine of them escaped shortly after, leaving 163 still in captivity,” he said.

However, the Kaduna State Government and security agencies have disputed the account, insisting that investigations and security assessments carried out in the area did not support claims of a mass abduction.

Addressing journalists after a meeting of the State Security Council at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Monday, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Muhammad Rabiu, described the reported incident as false.

Mr Rabiu said the report was being circulated by what he described as “conflict entrepreneurs” seeking to create panic and destabilise the state.

He challenged CAN and anyone making the allegation to provide the names and details of the alleged victims, warning that those spreading false information would face the full weight of the law.

Similarly, the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Dauda Madaki, denied that any church members were abducted in the council area.

Mr Madaki said that following reports of the alleged attack, security operatives were immediately mobilised to Kurmin Wali, the community where the incident was said to have occurred.

“We went to the church where the so-called kidnapping took place and found no evidence of any attack,” he said.

He added that inquiries made from the village head, Mai Dan Zaria, and the youth leader of the area, Bernard Bona, also confirmed that no such incident occurred.

“I challenge anyone to name the people that were kidnapped. Up till now, no list has been provided,” the council chairman said, suggesting that the rumour was being sponsored by individuals unhappy with the relative peace being enjoyed in Kajuru.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu (SAN), also dismissed the report, saying state CAN leaders and other religious figures had visited the area and confirmed that the information circulated was untrue.

Despite the official denials, Mr Kaura insisted in a follow-up interview that the abduction took place, adding that the church was compiling a list of the affected members to present to authorities and the public.

The conflicting accounts have heightened tension and uncertainty, as residents await further clarification from security agencies and community leaders

Post Views: 133