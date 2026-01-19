Customs Crackdown Sparks Outrage Over Pangolin Smuggling In Ogun

Share this:

(DDM) – Nigeria Customs has intercepted four live pangolins in Ogun State, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal wildlife trafficking in the country.

The seizure took place at a routine customs checkpoint, where officers detected the endangered animals being transported clandestinely.

Officials confirmed that the four pangolins were alive and in poor but recoverable condition, stressing the urgency of enforcing wildlife protection laws.

The intercepted shipment underscores the growing threat posed by the illegal pangolin trade, which is driven by high international demand for their scales and meat.

Customs authorities acted swiftly to secure the animals, notifying the appropriate wildlife and environmental agencies to ensure their safe handling and rehabilitation.

The Nigeria Customs Service emphasized that this operation aligns with its broader mandate to enforce the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) law.

The CITES agreement protects vulnerable species, including pangolins, by regulating cross-border trade and imposing strict penalties for violations.

According to officials, pangolins are among the most trafficked mammals in the world, often targeted for traditional medicine markets and exotic consumption abroad.

The Ogun interception marks a significant victory in Nigeria’s ongoing battle against wildlife crime, demonstrating that authorities are increasingly vigilant and capable of detecting illicit activities.

Experts welcomed the operation but warned that it represents only a fraction of the trafficking challenges facing the country, as smugglers continuously adapt to evade detection.

Environmental groups lauded the customs officials, noting that protecting species like pangolins is critical for biodiversity preservation and ecological balance.

They also called for harsher penalties and stricter monitoring of borders to deter wildlife criminals from exploiting Nigeria’s natural resources.

The Customs Service further announced plans to intensify inspections at ports, checkpoints, and transit routes across the country to prevent similar incidents.

Authorities also stressed public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the legal and ecological consequences of engaging in wildlife trafficking.

The four pangolins will be transferred to a government-approved wildlife sanctuary, where veterinarians will provide medical attention and monitor their recovery before potential release into their natural habitat.

This interception sends a clear message to smugglers: Nigeria is committed to enforcing environmental laws and protecting endangered species from illegal exploitation.

Nigeria Customs vowed to maintain its vigilance, reinforcing that wildlife crime is a serious offense with international ramifications, capable of attracting global sanctions.

The operation has sparked renewed debate about Nigeria’s wildlife protection framework, highlighting the need for more resources, training, and inter-agency coordination to combat sophisticated trafficking networks.

With international partners closely monitoring such efforts, Nigeria’s successful interception demonstrates both accountability and proactive enforcement in the fight against wildlife crime.

