N50m NGO Initiative Sparks Debate Over Almajiri Technology Training

(DDM) – A Nigerian non-governmental organization has launched a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering Almajiri children through technology and practical skills training.

The program, dubbed “Almajiri-to-Tech,” involves an investment of N50 million and focuses on equipping participants with hands-on experience in technology, electronics repair, and digital literacy.

The NGO explained that the initiative targets Almajiri youths, who are traditionally underserved in formal education systems and often lack opportunities for economic empowerment.

According to project coordinators, the program combines classroom instruction with practical workshops, giving participants the chance to repair gadgets, learn basic programming, and develop entrepreneurial skills.

“The aim is to transform the Almajiri experience from street-based survival to structured skill acquisition that can secure long-term livelihoods,” said the NGO’s Executive Director.

Organizers emphasized that the program also seeks to address social inclusion, aiming to integrate Almajiri children into mainstream economic and educational activities.

By providing marketable skills, the initiative intends to reduce the vulnerability of Almajiri youths to exploitation, begging, and social marginalization.

Community leaders in participating states have welcomed the program, noting that it could redefine perceptions of the Almajiri system while promoting innovation and youth empowerment.

The NGO has also partnered with technology firms and vocational institutions to ensure participants gain access to contemporary tools, mentorship, and certification upon completion.

Officials disclosed that the first cohort would include over 500 participants, selected from Kano, Kaduna, and Sokoto states, with plans to scale the program nationwide over the next two years.

Critics, however, have questioned whether technology-focused training alone can address deeper structural challenges affecting the Almajiri system, such as poverty, inadequate schooling, and cultural barriers.

Some observers argue that while skill acquisition is vital, broader reforms are needed to guarantee meaningful integration of Almajiri youths into society.

Supporters counter that initiatives like “Almajiri-to-Tech” provide a practical starting point, creating immediate opportunities and instilling confidence in young participants.

The NGO also highlighted plans to track graduates, offer microfinance opportunities, and facilitate small business creation for those completing the program.

This approach, they said, ensures that technical skills translate into real economic gains, rather than remaining purely academic.

Through the “Almajiri-to-Tech” initiative, the NGO hopes to demonstrate that strategic interventions can break cycles of poverty, empower marginalized youths, and foster social transformation in northern Nigeria.

The program is already drawing attention from policymakers, philanthropists, and educational stakeholders, all looking to support scalable solutions for Almajiri reform.

As Nigeria seeks innovative strategies to empower its youth population, the N50 million initiative signals a bold step in blending traditional social support with modern technological education.

