JUST IN: Kenneth Gbandi Unveils Diaspora City Estate As Smart Diaspora Investment

(DDM) – Kenneth Gbandi has described Diaspora City Estate as a premium, master-planned real estate development specifically created to serve Nigerians in the Diaspora seeking secure, high-yield, and stress-free property investment opportunities.

Gbandi made this disclosure during an interview with Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) on Monday in Asaba, where he explained that the estate goes beyond conventional land ownership to offer long-term value and future security.

He stated that Diaspora City Estate provides a future-proof asset suitable for both personal residential development and strategic investment purposes, particularly for Nigerians abroad who want confidence in their property back home.

According to Gbandi, the project directly addresses long-standing challenges faced by Diaspora investors, including land disputes, fake documents, and lack of transparency.

He explained that the estate stands on a solid legal foundation and is fully backed by a genuine Certificate of Occupancy, giving investors complete assurance and protection under Nigerian property laws.

Gbandi emphasized that legal security remains the cornerstone of the project, noting that the availability of a valid C of O removes uncertainty and builds trust.

He further highlighted the strategic location of Diaspora City Estate, describing it as one of its strongest investment advantages.

Gbandi disclosed that the estate sits close to major developments, including Cubana Millennium City, a fast-growing residential and commercial hub within the Asaba axis.

He added that the estate lies within a 10 to 15-minute drive from Asaba International Airport and the Niger Bridge, ensuring excellent accessibility and positioning it within a high-growth corridor.

According to him, proximity to critical infrastructure significantly enhances the estate’s potential for rapid appreciation and long-term demand.

Gbandi compared Diaspora City Estate with neighbouring developments, stressing its exceptional value proposition.

He stated that comparable estates within the same corridor currently sell plots for between ₦50 million and ₦80 million.

He revealed that Diaspora City Estate offers premium plots at just under ₦15 million per plot, making it one of the most affordable premium investment options in the area.

Gbandi explained that the pricing strategy deliberately creates an early-entry advantage for investors while guaranteeing strong future returns.

He noted that increasing Diaspora interest in credible, professionally managed estates continues to drive demand for projects like Diaspora City Estate.

Gbandi urged interested Nigerians at home and abroad to act swiftly, warning that opportunities with secure documentation, strategic location, and such pricing rarely remain available for long.

He described Diaspora City Estate as an investment built on confidence, transparency, and long-term vision.

He encouraged prospective investors to take advantage of the ongoing seasonal promotion and contact the project team directly for enquiries and reservations.

Interested investors can reach Diaspora City Estate through the following official contact numbers: +234 811 282 8632, +49 170 9878 495, and +39 351 055 9541.

Gbandi concluded by stating that Diaspora City Estate offers Nigerians the opportunity to own with confidence and invest with vision, positioning the project as a defining development for the next generation of Diaspora investments.

