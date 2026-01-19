NOA DG Demands Criminalisation Of Fuel Scooping From Tankers

Share this:

The Director-General of the National Oil Authority (NOA) has strongly condemned the dangerous practice of fuel scooping from fallen or damaged petroleum tankers across Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday, the NOA DG described the act as extremely risky, posing serious threats to both life and property.

He highlighted that recent incidents involving fuel theft from tanker accidents have resulted in multiple casualties, property destruction, and environmental damage.

According to the DG, the sheer volume of fuel spilled at accident sites, combined with the lack of safety measures by individuals collecting it, has made these events highly volatile and unpredictable.

He urged the National Assembly to urgently consider legislating strict laws criminalising fuel scooping, warning that current penalties are insufficient to deter offenders.

The DG also called on security agencies to increase vigilance around accident sites, emphasizing that proactive monitoring could prevent further loss of lives and property.

He stressed that community awareness campaigns are crucial to educate citizens about the extreme dangers associated with handling flammable petroleum products at accident scenes.

“In addition to legal frameworks, public sensitisation is critical to ensure Nigerians understand the life-threatening risks fuel scooping presents,” he said.

The NOA leader cited past tragedies where untrained individuals attempting to collect spilled fuel suffered fatal burns and explosions.

He also noted the economic implications, explaining that stolen or mishandled petroleum products undermine national revenue and disrupt supply chains.

The DG appealed to local leaders and community influencers to cooperate with security agencies in discouraging fuel scooping and reporting violations promptly.

Environmental experts have warned that fuel leaks from tankers contaminate soil and waterways, causing long-term ecological damage that affects agriculture, fishing, and public health.

The NOA’s call comes amid growing concern over the frequency of tanker accidents, with some communities treating spills as opportunities for illicit gain rather than recognising them as hazards.

The DG concluded that the government must take decisive action, combining legal penalties, enforcement, and education, to curb the deadly practice and protect Nigerian lives.

Fuel scooping, he said, is “not just an economic crime but a public safety disaster waiting to happen.”

If the National Assembly heeds the NOA’s warning and criminalises the act, it could significantly reduce the number of injuries and fatalities associated with tanker accidents nationwide.

Until then, authorities continue to monitor vulnerable areas, emphasising vigilance and rapid response as the first line of defence against fuel-related tragedies.

