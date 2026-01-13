Court remands 52 youths over anti-kidnapping protest in Edo

Share this:

A Benin High Court has ordered the remand of 52 youths, mostly students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, at the Ubiaja Correctional Centre.

They were arrested in connection with a protest against rising kidnappings and insecurity in Ekpoma, Edo State, which turned violent.

The protest, initially peaceful, was allegedly hijacked by hoodlums, leading to property destruction, looting, and vandalism.

A military personnel reportedly shot a protester, Osagie Abraham, who is receiving medical treatment.

The police claim investigations are ongoing, and those found culpable will face prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command attributed the violence to the protesters ignoring rules guiding peaceful demonstrations.

The court adjourned the case to February 26, with relatives of the suspects expressing distress outside the court.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have demanded the immediate release of the detained students, citing their constitutional right to peaceful protest.

Post Views: 216