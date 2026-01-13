News

JUST IN: US sends military supplies to Nigeria

The United States has delivered military supplies to Nigerian security agencies to support ongoing security operations.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced the delivery in a post on X on Tuesday.

This move is part of a broader effort to enhance Nigeria’s air strike capabilities, with the US approving a $346 million sale of ammunition, precision-guided bombs, and rockets.

The supplied military equipment includes, 1,002 MK-82 general-purpose 500-pound bombs, 1,002 MXU-650 air foil groups, 5,000 Advanced precision kill weapon system II kits and precision rockets and bombs.

These munitions are intended for use with Nigeria’s A-29 Super Tucano light combat aircraft and AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, aimed at combating Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, and other security threats.

 

 

