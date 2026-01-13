Documentary Saga: BBC Asks Court to Dismiss Trump’s $10bn Lawsuit

Share this:

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has asked a United States federal court in Florida to dismiss a $10 billion lawsuit filed against it by US President Donald Trump over a documentary that featured his January 6, 2021 speech.

The lawsuit, filed by Trump last year, centres on a BBC documentary that edited parts of his speech delivered on the day the US Capitol was attacked during the certification of former President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Trump argues that the editing created the impression that he directly encouraged supporters to storm the Capitol, an allegation he strongly denies.

In court documents submitted on Monday in Miami, BBC lawyers said the court lacks personal jurisdiction to hear the case.

They also argued that Trump failed to demonstrate that the documentary caused him any measurable harm.

According to the BBC’s filing, Trump described the alleged damage only in broad terms, such as harm to his professional and occupational interests.

The broadcaster noted that Trump went on to win re-election in November 2024, including a decisive victory in Florida, which it says undermines claims of reputational damage.

Trump is seeking at least $5 billion in damages on two counts defamation and violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

He claims the BBC “fabricated” the edited version of his speech and accuses the broadcaster of attempting to influence the 2024 presidential election against him.

The BBC also pointed out that the documentary aired before the 2024 election but was not broadcast in the United States, a factor it argues weakens Trump’s claims.

While the BBC has denied the allegations, the controversy surrounding the documentary led to significant internal consequences. BBC chairman Samir Shah sent Trump a letter of apology last year, and later told a UK parliamentary committee that the broadcaster should have acted sooner to acknowledge the editing error. The fallout eventually resulted in the resignation of BBC Director-General Tim Davie and senior news executive Deborah Turness.

In a statement on Tuesday, a BBC spokesperson said the organisation would continue to defend the case but declined to comment further, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

The court is yet to rule on the BBC’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

DDM will continue to monitor the situation as it await court ruling.

