ADC ticket: Atiku is the most suitable contender for 2027 — Momodu

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu has said Atiku Abubakar is the most experienced and formidable contender for the 2027 presidential election.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine stated this during an interview on Arise Television on Monday, where he said the party was repositioning itself as a disciplined and credible alternative to the APC through constitutional reforms and coalition-building.

“Based on mathematics, based on experience, based on exposure, Atiku Abubakar is the most experienced man we will have in the race today. If you are looking at national formidability, it is Atiku,” Momodu said.

Momodu argued that President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC can be defeated with the right strategy.

He cited Atiku’s experience, exposure, and national appeal as key strengths.

The ADC is repositioning itself through constitutional reforms and coalition-building to offer a credible alternative to the APC.

Momodu warned against underestimating the party, highlighting the combined electoral weight of opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Also, Momodu dismissed concerns about rivalry among coalition members, saying competition is inevitable in a democratic process.

He insisted primaries, not consensus, should determine the party’s flagbearer.

He also rejected age concerns about Atiku, arguing similar scrutiny wasn’t applied to President Tinubu.

