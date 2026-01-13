World

US Revokes 8,000 Student Visas, 2,500 Work Permit in Major Immigration Crackdown

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
Share this:

The United States government has revoked more than 100,000 visas in the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, the State Department reported on Monday.

The cancellations include approximately 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised work permits, many of which were linked to individuals with criminal records or legal violations.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the action is part of ongoing efforts to enforce U.S. immigration laws and protect public safety.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  'Uranium Enrichment Is Our Right': Iran Rejects U.S. Demand on Nuclear Deal

“These revocations reflect our continued commitment to uphold American sovereignty and ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said.

According to the department, most of the visa cancellations involved charges or convictions for offences such as assault, drunk driving, and other crimes.

The administration has also introduced stricter vetting procedures, including more rigorous background checks and review of applicants’ social media activity.

The number of visa revocations represents a significant increase compared with the previous year, when roughly 40,000 visas were withdrawn.

READ ALSO:  Football fans attending Africa Cup of Nations will show evidence of Covid-19 tests --- Official

The U.S. has also increased deportations during this period, with over 605,000 people removed from the country, while an estimated 2.5 million remain under various legal statuses.

The policy has raised concerns among immigration advocates, particularly regarding its potential impact on students, skilled workers, and other temporary visa holders.

Officials maintain that the measures are aimed at ensuring compliance with U.S. law and national security priorities

Post Views: 201
Share this:
Previous article
ADC ticket: Atiku is the most suitable contender for 2027 — Momodu
Next article
Seafarers Killed and Injured as Russia Strikes Two Ships Near Ukraine
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks