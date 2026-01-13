US Revokes 8,000 Student Visas, 2,500 Work Permit in Major Immigration Crackdown

Share this:

The United States government has revoked more than 100,000 visas in the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, the State Department reported on Monday.

The cancellations include approximately 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised work permits, many of which were linked to individuals with criminal records or legal violations.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the action is part of ongoing efforts to enforce U.S. immigration laws and protect public safety.

“These revocations reflect our continued commitment to uphold American sovereignty and ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said.

According to the department, most of the visa cancellations involved charges or convictions for offences such as assault, drunk driving, and other crimes.

The administration has also introduced stricter vetting procedures, including more rigorous background checks and review of applicants’ social media activity.

The number of visa revocations represents a significant increase compared with the previous year, when roughly 40,000 visas were withdrawn.

The U.S. has also increased deportations during this period, with over 605,000 people removed from the country, while an estimated 2.5 million remain under various legal statuses.

The policy has raised concerns among immigration advocates, particularly regarding its potential impact on students, skilled workers, and other temporary visa holders.

Officials maintain that the measures are aimed at ensuring compliance with U.S. law and national security priorities

Post Views: 201