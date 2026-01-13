Delta Police Arrest Robbers, Cultists, Recover Weapons, Drugs

Share this:

(DDM) – The Delta State Police Command has achieved significant breakthroughs in crime-fighting operations across the state, following coordinated raids on Monday, January 13, 2026.

DDM gathered that the operations were conducted in multiple locations, including Asaba, Warri, Sapele, and surrounding communities, as part of ongoing intelligence-led efforts to curb violent crime and criminal activities.

Police officers recovered a cache of firearms, other dangerous weapons, and large quantities of illicit drugs during the coordinated operations, reflecting the command’s commitment to restoring safety and security in the state.

Several suspects were apprehended, including individuals linked to armed robbery, cult-related violence, and drug trafficking networks operating within Delta State.

Among those arrested was a suspect wanted in connection with a recent murder, and police confirmed that the weapon allegedly used in the killing was recovered from the individual.

The Delta State Police Command described the operations as a clear demonstration of its proactive and intelligence-driven approach to law enforcement, aimed at safeguarding lives and property across the state.

Police officials noted that the arrests are part of a broader strategy to dismantle organized crime networks and reduce the incidence of violent crimes that have plagued some communities in Delta State.

Residents and community leaders have welcomed the operations, expressing confidence in the police’s ability to maintain law and order while assuring citizens of continued protection.

Security experts observed that sustained, targeted operations, such as those conducted by the Delta State Police, are essential for disrupting criminal activities, preventing violent escalations, and building public trust in law enforcement agencies.

Delta State Police authorities further emphasized that intelligence gathering, community engagement, and timely interventions remain critical to the ongoing fight against crime in both urban and rural areas.

The command also highlighted the importance of collaboration with residents, local vigilante groups, and other security agencies to ensure that criminal elements are identified, apprehended, and prosecuted effectively.

The recovered firearms and drugs will be subjected to forensic analysis and used as evidence in pending prosecutions, while suspects are expected to face the full weight of the law for their alleged crimes.

Police assured that similar operations would continue across Delta State, targeting armed gangs, cultists, and drug traffickers, as part of a sustained effort to restore peace and security to affected communities.

Authorities urged citizens to remain vigilant, cooperate with law enforcement, and provide intelligence that can help prevent criminal activities and enhance public safety throughout the state.

The Delta State Police Command reiterated its commitment to proactive policing and maintaining a secure environment, highlighting that such operations are crucial to building a safer Delta for residents and businesses alike.

