EU Chief Says US Military Takeover of Greenland Could End NATO

The European Union has warned that any attempt by the United States to seize Greenland by force would effectively spell the end of NATO and severely damage transatlantic relations.

Speaking on Monday, the European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, said the EU could help provide security for Greenland if Denmark formally requested assistance, stressing that a US military takeover of the Arctic territory would have grave political and strategic consequences.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the United States must “own” Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, arguing that Washington needs greater control of the strategically located, mineral-rich island to prevent Russia or China from expanding their influence in the region.

Trump has claimed the current US military presence there is insufficient and has not ruled out using force.

Denmark and the United States, both NATO members, are expected to hold talks this week on Greenland.

Copenhagen and Greenland’s authorities have consistently maintained that the territory is not for sale.

“I agree with the Danish prime minister that it would be the end of NATO,” Kubilius told Reuters at a security conference in Sweden.

“It would also be viewed very, very negatively by the public and would have a deep, damaging impact on transatlantic relations.”

Trump responded on Truth Social, writing: “I’m the one who SAVED NATO!!!” without providing further explanation.

Kubilius said he does not believe a US invasion is imminent but emphasised that Article 42.7 of the EU Treaty obliges member states to provide assistance to any member facing military aggression.

“It will depend very much on Denmark’s position and how it chooses to react,” he said.

“But there is a clear obligation for member states to come to the aid of another member state under military threat.”

He questioned the logic of occupying Greenland by force and warned such an action would severely harm US-European relations, including trade ties.

“Who would recognise such an occupation, and what would be the impact on relations between the United States and Europe?” Kubilius asked.

“There would be painful negative consequences, including for Americans.”

The EU defence chief added that, at Denmark’s request, the bloc could bolster Greenland’s security through troop deployments and military assets such as naval vessels and anti-drone systems.

“Everything is possible,” he said. “What exactly is needed in the Arctic is for military experts to determine.”

Kubilius also warned that Europe must continue strengthening its own defence capabilities, regardless of US involvement, noting that a US withdrawal from NATO would pose an enormous challenge.

“To defend Europe independently, without the United States, would be extremely difficult,” he said, adding that NATO in its current form would no longer exist under such circumstances.

Trump said last week that the US would always support NATO, arguing that Russia and China only fear the alliance as long as Washington remains part of it.

Following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, many NATO countries have increased defence spending, responding to long-standing US pressure particularly from Trump for European allies to invest more in their own security.

