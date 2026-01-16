Atiku Breaks Silence After Son Dumps PDP for APC

Share this:

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed claims that his son Abba Abubakar’s recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) reflects his own political stance.

In a statement shared on X on Thursday, Atiku described his son’s decision as a personal choice that should not be misconstrued as a shift in his political views.

“As a democrat, I respect the right of every individual to make decisions according to their conscience,” Atiku said, stressing that he does not impose his political beliefs on his children or on Nigerians.

“Family ties should not override personal convictions.

In a democracy, every individual has the right to make their own political choices,” he added.

While distancing himself from his son’s move, the former vice president used the opportunity to criticise the APC-led government, accusing it of presiding over worsening economic and social conditions in the country.

Atiku said the ruling party’s policies have inflicted severe hardship on Nigerians, eroded citizens’ welfare, and fueled widespread public discontent.

Reaffirming his political ambition, he said he remains committed to offering Nigerians a credible alternative to the APC.

“My goal is to work with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and deliver relief, hope, and progress to the Nigerian people,” Atiku said, underscoring his determination to challenge the ruling party at the polls.

