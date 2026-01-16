2027: ADC State Chairmen Reject Zoning of Presidential Ticket

Share this:

State chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have called on the party’s National Working Committee to abandon zoning of its 2027 presidential ticket and instead adopt an open and transparent primary process.

The chairmen warned that zoning the ticket could weaken the party’s electoral prospects and undermine its growing role as a coalition platform for opposition figures seeking to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next general election.

Speaking in separate interviews with The PUNCH, the Chairman of the ADC Chairmen Forum and Kogi State Chairman, Kingsley Ogga; the forum’s Secretary and Edo State Chairman, Kennedy Odion; and the Adamawa State Chairman, Arabi Mustapha, said competence, credibility and electability should determine the party’s flagbearer, rather than geopolitical considerations.

Their comments come amid internal debates within the ADC following the entry of several high-profile politicians into the party and growing calls from different blocs for the presidential ticket to be zoned.

In July 2025, the ADC emerged as a coalition platform for opposition leaders aiming to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Since then, the party led by former Senate President David Mark as National Chairman and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary has intensified efforts to strengthen its national structures.

Prominent politicians who have since joined the party with presidential ambitions include former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi.

More aspirants are expected to declare their intentions in the coming weeks.

Speaking on behalf of the state chairmen, Ogga said zoning would amount to limiting the party’s options at a critical moment.

“The process should be open to everyone. Whoever emerges through a free and fair contest should take the ticket,” he said, adding that zoning could exclude capable candidates and weaken the party’s national appeal.

Ogga noted that an open primary would promote legitimacy and unity within the party, stressing that the outcome of such a process would be more widely accepted by members.

Odion echoed similar views, warning that zoning could prioritise sectional interests over national considerations.

“Zoning restricts the pool of qualified candidates and does not necessarily reflect competence,” he said, adding that the ADC must focus on producing a candidate with nationwide acceptance and the capacity to win elections.

He also urged the party to organise primaries that Nigerians would perceive as credible and transparent.

Mustapha, the Adamawa State Chairman, said zoning could send the wrong signal to voters and weaken the party’s electoral chances.

“The contest should be open to all qualified Nigerians, regardless of geopolitical zone,” he said, adding that the party’s emphasis should be on effective leadership and national unity.

The state chairmen collectively urged the ADC leadership to ensure an inclusive and transparent presidential primary capable of producing a candidate who can mobilise broad national support.

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate and publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, is expected to formally defect to the ADC on Thursday in Benin City, Edo State.

Momodu, a political ally of Atiku Abubakar, is among opposition figures advocating a broad-based coalition to challenge President Tinubu in 2027.

His defection is expected to further strengthen the party’s opposition profile as efforts continue to build a united front against the ruling APC.

The defection ceremony is scheduled to take place at the ADC State Secretariat in Benin City, with party leaders and political stakeholders expected to attend.

Post Views: 209