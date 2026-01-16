Politics

Fubara: Rivers Assembly Vows to Proceed With Impeachment

Precious Nwabuisi
The Rivers State House of Assembly has reaffirmed its decision to continue impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, despite calls for reconciliation.

Addressing a live press conference in Port Harcourt on Friday, lawmakers backing the impeachment accused the governor of blackmail and intimidation, insisting that he no longer enjoys the confidence required to resolve the political crisis in the oil-producing state.

The legislators alleged that Governor Fubara had breached provisions of the 1999 Constitution, arguing that the alleged violations left the House with no option but to exercise its constitutional powers to initiate impeachment proceedings.

They also accused both the governor and his deputy of attempts to undermine the independence of the legislature through intimidation.

While maintaining their position, the lawmakers expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for intervening in the crisis and called on the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, to reconvene the Assembly to continue legislative business.

During the briefing, four lawmakers who had earlier advocated a political solution to the impasse publicly withdrew their stance and declared support for the continuation of the impeachment process.

Shortly after the press conference, the lawmakers proceeded to the Assembly chambers for the commencement of a parliamentary session.

The political crisis in Rivers State has deepened tensions between the executive and legislative arms of government, with the impeachment move further heightening uncertainty over governance in the state.

More developments are expected in the coming days.

