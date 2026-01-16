News

Imam who sheltered 262 Christians during deadly attacks in Plateau dies

By Kalu Idika
Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, who sheltered 262 Christians during violent attacks in Plateau State, has died at 90.

He passed away on Thursday night at Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos, due to a heart condition.

His death was confirmed on Friday by his son, Saleh Abubakar.

According to Saleh, his father had been hospitalised for about ten days before his death after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

“He died ten days after he was admitted. He was initially diagnosed with a heart problem. He’d go for check-ups and return. His health hadn’t been stable since the heart disease diagnosis,” he said.

The cleric gained recognition in 2018 for his bravery and commitment to peaceful coexistence, receiving the International Religious Freedom Award in 2019.

He’ll be buried Friday in Nghar village.

