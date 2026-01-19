“He Was Poisoned, Not Involved in Rituals” Destiny Boy’s Sister Breaks Silence

The sudden death of Afeez, widely known as Destiny Boy, has left fans, friends, and the entertainment industry in shock. In the days following his passing, numerous rumors began circulating online, suggesting that his death was connected to rituals or herbal practices. However, Destiny Boy’s sister has come forward to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death and address the false narratives that have been spreading.

Speaking candidly

, she stated, “He didn’t die at an herbalist’s house. He didn’t do any money ritual. Y’all spreading rumors should fear God. Afeez is too young for what happened to him. The Ifa initiation that he did wasn’t for ritual. He was poisoned. I hope the person responsible lives forever.”

Her statement confirms that Afeez’s death was the result of poisoning, and not related to any mystical or occult activities. She also emphasized that his involvement in the Ifa initiation was strictly spiritual and personal, not linked to money rituals or any form of malevolent practice. This revelation challenges the narratives circulating online and underscores the need for caution and respect when discussing the lives and deaths of public figures.

The sister’s words highlight the pain of losing a loved one under tragic circumstances, especially when compounded by misinformation and speculation. Many fans have taken to social media to express condolences and call for respect for the family, acknowledging that false rumors only intensify grief. Others have echoed her concerns about online rumors, reminding the public of the emotional impact such stories can have on those left behind.

The family’s insistence on revealing the truth also raises broader concerns about how the deaths of young celebrities are often sensationalized. Destiny Boy, described by many as talented, ambitious, and full of promise, was taken too soon. His sister’s statement serves as both a defense of his legacy and a call for accountability regarding the circumstances that led to his untimely passing.

As investigations into Afeez’s death continue, the family remains focused on uncovering the facts and ensuring justice is served. Meanwhile, fans continue to mourn, remembering the young artist for his contributions to music and the inspiration he provided to his growing audience. Destiny Boy’s sister’s heartfelt message serves as a reminder to verify information before spreading rumors and to approach such tragedies with empathy, respect, and truth.