I’m Very Disappointed in You, Seun Kuti. I Used to Like and Respect You” Saida Boj Calls Out Afrobeat Star

Social media personality Saida Boj has publicly expressed her disappointment in Afrobeat singer and activist Seun Kuti, sparking fresh debate online and drawing mixed reactions from fans and commentators.

In a statement shared online, Saida Boj did not hold back as she questioned Seun Kuti’s recent comments and public posture, saying they no longer align with the image she once admired. According to her, the singer’s approach and tone in recent controversies have made her rethink the respect she previously had for him.

While she did not spell out every detail behind her frustration, her remarks appear connected to Seun Kuti’s recent outspoken positions and confrontations on social media—particularly around sensitive topics involving music legacy, modern artists, and public criticism. Saida Boj suggested that she expected a higher level of restraint and leadership from someone carrying the Kuti name.

Her comments quickly went viral, prompting widespread reactions. Some social media users supported her stance, arguing that public figures must be open to criticism, regardless of their background or lineage. Others, however, defended Seun Kuti, insisting that his activism and blunt honesty are consistent with the legacy of his father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, and should not be watered down to satisfy public comfort.

Supporters of Seun Kuti pointed out that he has always been unapologetic in his views, particularly when addressing issues of injustice, hypocrisy, and cultural erasure. To them, Saida Boj’s disappointment reflects a clash of expectations rather than wrongdoing.

As of the time of this report, Seun Kuti has not publicly responded to Saida Boj’s statement. Saida Boj has also not added further clarification beyond her initial remarks.

The exchange has reignited conversations about celebrity accountability, generational differences in expression, and whether outspoken activism should be tempered for public approval. For now, the situation remains a social media standoff—one that underscores how quickly admiration can turn into criticism in the age of instant opinions and viral commentary.