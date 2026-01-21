6 students die, others missing in Benue boat mishap

Share this:

A boat accident at Buruku crossing in Benue State has claimed six lives, with many others still missing.

The wooden boat was carrying passengers and vehicles when it capsized around 11pm on Monday.

Overloading has been blamed for the tragedy, with eyewitnesses saying the boat had over 45 people on board.

Most victims were students returning to school.

While reacting to the incident, the state Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Denis Iyaghigba, said he received the news with “grave concern and deep distress,” describing it as a painful reminder of the dangers associated with unsafe and unregulated inland water transport.

In a statement by his media aide, Lubem Gena, the commissioner extended his sympathy to the families of the victims and the Buruku community.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the mishap occurred in the course of routine river transportation,” he said.

Iyaghigba disclosed that a full-scale investigation has been launched to determine both the immediate and remote causes of the accident.

Warning that recklessness and disregard for safety standards would no longer be tolerated, Iyaghigba assured that enforcement measures would be strengthened.

These include vessel inspections, operator licensing, passenger safety education, and closer monitoring of river transport activities across the state.

